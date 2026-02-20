 OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Meets PM Modi, Calls India 'Fastest Growing Market'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOpenAI CEO Sam Altman Meets PM Modi, Calls India 'Fastest Growing Market'

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Meets PM Modi, Calls India 'Fastest Growing Market'

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman met PM Narendra Modi during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi and said India is the fastest-growing market for Codex globally, with weekly users up 4x in two weeks. He praised India’s rapid AI adoption and sovereign AI push. Modi also met Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 07:01 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi with Sam Altman | X

New Delhi: Amid the India AI summit, which is currently happening in New Delhi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Altman also called India "fastest growing market for Codex globally."

Taking to X he said, "Great meeting with PM @narendramodi today to talk about the incredible energy around AI in India. India is our fastest growing market for Codex globally, up 4x in weekly users in the past 2 weeks alone."

Earlier on Thursday, Altman hailed the India AI Impact Summit 2026 as a critical platform for international cooperation.

Read Also
'India To Become OpenAI’s Biggest Market Soon': CEO Sam Altman
article-image

Delivering his keynote address at the Summit, Altman said India's rapid adoption of AI technologies and its push toward sovereign AI infrastructure position it uniquely in the global technology landscape.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Actor & Model Vishal Singh Shines At New York Fashion Week 2026
Indian Actor & Model Vishal Singh Shines At New York Fashion Week 2026
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 20, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Horizon Sambad Night Friday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 20, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Horizon Sambad Night Friday Weekly Draw
Maharashtra DY CM Sunetra Pawar To Attend MLA Shekhar Nikam Daughter's Wedding In Sawarde; Fulfils Late Ajit Pawar’s Promise
Maharashtra DY CM Sunetra Pawar To Attend MLA Shekhar Nikam Daughter's Wedding In Sawarde; Fulfils Late Ajit Pawar’s Promise
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Meets PM Modi, Calls India 'Fastest Growing Market'
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Meets PM Modi, Calls India 'Fastest Growing Market'

Prior to his meeting with the OpenAI CEO, PM Modi met with Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm. The Prime Minister met the Tech Giants at the Hyderabad House.

Follow us on