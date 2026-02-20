OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Meets PM Modi, Calls India 'Fastest Growing Market'

PM Modi with Sam Altman | X

New Delhi: Amid the India AI summit, which is currently happening in New Delhi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Altman also called India "fastest growing market for Codex globally."

Taking to X he said, "Great meeting with PM @narendramodi today to talk about the incredible energy around AI in India. India is our fastest growing market for Codex globally, up 4x in weekly users in the past 2 weeks alone."

Earlier on Thursday, Altman hailed the India AI Impact Summit 2026 as a critical platform for international cooperation.

Delivering his keynote address at the Summit, Altman said India's rapid adoption of AI technologies and its push toward sovereign AI infrastructure position it uniquely in the global technology landscape.

Prior to his meeting with the OpenAI CEO, PM Modi met with Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm. The Prime Minister met the Tech Giants at the Hyderabad House.