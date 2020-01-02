'Open Indo-Pak border in Barmer to help Hindu migrants cross on foot': Social organisations to Amit Shah

Thar Express was discontinued by India from August 16 and is believed to be a fallout of security concerns arising after aberration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Thar was discontinued a week after Samjhauta Express was discontinued by Pakistan.

“We will put the issue before the home minister and urge him to allow people to cross the border on foot when he is in Jodhpur on Friday. If this is possible in Wagha and people can travel despite Samjhauta Express being discontinued, it should be done on Rajasthan border too. India should engage with Pakistan on this issue as the train was being run as part of international relations for poor people” said Jai Ahuja, president Nimittkam, an organisation working for Pak Hindu Migrants, speaking to FPJ.

There are around five lakh Pak Hindu Migrants in Rajasthan and as many as two lakh persons have been given citizenship. Entire families of those who came in 1965 and 1971 are here.

“Those who have come since 1990 are the third wave, largely comprising, divided families on both sides of the border. They are poor and cannot afford to travel by air or through Punjab. A regime that is amending laws to give them citizenship is halting their means to cross the border – from the country where they face persecution. This needs a solution,” opined Hindu Singh Sodha, of the Seemant Lok Sangathan.