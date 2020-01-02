'I can't even...': Twitter trolls PM's whataboutery for wondering why anti-CAA protesters aren't protesting against Pakistan

Speaking in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said anti-CAA protestors should raise their voice against Pakistan's atrocities of the past. He asked what stops them from protesting against Pakistan.
He was brutally trolled on Twitter for his statement and people called out PM Modi for his whataboutery. "Even Rahul, the character played by Shah Rukh Khan in 'Darr', wasn't as obsessed with Kiran as Narendra Modi is with Pakistan," wrote one user. "What kind of frivolous whataboutery is this. Apna raita sambhal nahin re, dusre ki problem kyun dekhein," wrote another user.
Speaking at Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru, Modi said: "Our government brought CAA, but Congress has opposed it. These people have started agitation against Constitution."
"They are opposing entry of Dalits and other persecuted people from Pakistan. The atrocities against minorities have been rising in Pakistan. Pakistanis have unleashed injustices against the Hindus, Sikhs, Jains but Congress hasn't raised its voice."
While attacking the Congress, Modi said: "They don't have the time or intention to take on Pakistan. It's our duty to stand by those who are fleeing Pakistan. It's our duty to help them." "We can't leave minorities from Pakistan to their fate; have responsibility to protect them," says PM Modi while defending CAA.
(With Input from Agencies)
