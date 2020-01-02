'I can't even...': Twitter trolls PM's whataboutery for wondering why anti-CAA protesters aren't protesting against Pakistan

Speaking in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said anti-CAA protestors should raise their voice against Pakistan's atrocities of the past. He asked what stops them from protesting against Pakistan.

He was brutally trolled on Twitter for his statement and people called out PM Modi for his whataboutery. "Even Rahul, the character played by Shah Rukh Khan in 'Darr', wasn't as obsessed with Kiran as Narendra Modi is with Pakistan," wrote one user. "What kind of frivolous whataboutery is this. Apna raita sambhal nahin re, dusre ki problem kyun dekhein," wrote another user.