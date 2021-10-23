'Only TMC' and no other parties can beat BJP: TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata: Campaigning for the upcoming by-polls in Gosaba and Khardah, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee claimed that in the last seven years Congress has been defeated by the BJP but only Trinamool Congress could beat the saffron camp in the last seven years.

“The Congress could not beat the BJP. TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee is the only one who could beat the saffron camp and the BJP despite sending their central agencies against the TMC leaders and ministers. The Congress has no ideology and does an alliance with other parties according to their convenience,” said Abhishek.

Claiming that the TMC will oust BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Abhishek said that TMC will mark their victory even in Tripura and Goa.

“The actual ‘Biplab’ is happening in Tripura and people understood the devious BJP and their anti-people policies, so everyone is supporting TMC,” alleged Abhishek.

Slamming UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Abhishek said that the UP CM had purposely shown the Kolkata’s flyover’s picture in their advertisement.

“The BJP runs an autocratic show and the Lakhimpur Kheri incident is the perfect example. The BJP claims that TMC didn’t do anything for Bengal but they steal Bengal’s development picture. Whatever TMC Supremo claims does it for the benefit of people,” added Abhishek.

Addressing Khardah Abhishek claimed that the BJP candidate in Khardah is campaigning with the deceased TMC MLA Kajal Sinha’s picture to gain people’s confidence.

The TMC Diamond Harbour MP also mentioned that TMC will win in all four constituencies Gosaba, Khardah, Shantipur, and Dinhata in the bypoll scheduled on October 30.

