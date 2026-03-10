'Only One Person Has Not Bowed Down In 12 Years': Priyanka Gandhi Defends Rahul Gandhi In Parliament | VIDEO

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra strongly defended Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha on Monday, stating that he is the only leader who has not “bowed down” to the ruling side over the past 12 years. Her remarks came during a debate on a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Priyanka Gandhi Backs Rahul Gandhi In Parliament

Speaking during the debate, Priyanka Gandhi praised Rahul Gandhi’s role as an opposition leader and accused the ruling side of being uncomfortable with the issues he raises.

“There is only one person in the country who has not bowed down before them in the last 12 years. It is the Leader of the Opposition. They cannot digest the truth he speaks,” she said in the Lok Sabha.

Her remarks triggered sharp reactions from members on the treasury benches during the discussion.

No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker

The debate was held after Congress MP Mohammad Jawed moved a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on March 10.

The motion alleges that the Speaker has shown partisan behaviour in the House and has repeatedly interrupted opposition leaders during debates.

Opposition members have also accused the Speaker of curbing their opportunity to raise issues in Parliament.