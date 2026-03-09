'Women Are Generally More Intelligent': Rahul Gandhi's Candid Conversation With Kerala Students; Internet Says 'His Words Are Gold'

'Women Are More Intelligent': Rahul Gandhi In Candid Conversation With Kerala Students |

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen engaging in a candid conversation with female students in Kerala, where his remarks about women’s intelligence and independence quickly caught public attention online.

During the interaction, Gandhi shared a meal with the students featuring traditional Kerala cuisine served on a banana leaf, a customary style of dining in the state. The relaxed setting led to an open discussion about gender roles, decision-making, and women’s empowerment.

While speaking to the students, Gandhi remarked, “Women are generally intelligent than men, most of the times, women think long term.” The statement, delivered during the informal conversation, sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some praising the sentiment while others debating context of his comment.

Encouraging the students to assert their independence, he also said, “Don’t let men makes rules for you. You should define your own world.” His message was framed as a call for young women to take charge of their own choices and aspirations.

Reflecting on his upbringing, Gandhi shared that he grew up in a women-dominated household. He explained that strong female figures shaped his worldview and leadership perspective. “I am always outnumbered in my family just like now I am outnumbered by women on this table.” he said, referring to the gathering of students around him.

In another video from the interaction, Gandhi was seen learning about the customs associated with eating a traditional Kerala meal on a banana leaf, including the order in which dishes are served and the etiquette followed during the meal.

Clips from the interaction have since gone viral across social media platforms, with many users sharing the moments from the conversation and discussing his remarks made during the International Women’s Day engagement.