Only Nitish Kumar in posters and party's other communication materials: Umesh Singh Kushwaha

PATNA: Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar is the only leader of JDU, according to a circular issued by the state party president, Umesh Singh Kushwaha on Sunday

In his circular sent to all office bearers and district presidents, Kushwaha today said, "Nitish Kumar is the only leader of JDU".

Kushwaha directed now, only Nitish Kumar would be seen in all posters, pamphlets, banners, handbills, stickers and hoarding.

The Party chief warned photos and names of leaders other than Nitish must not be seen, otherwise, disciplinary action would be taken.

Kushwaha said projecting leaders other than Nitish encourages groupism in the party.

The decision to ban photos of leaders other than the chief minister was taken following national president, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, union steel minister, RCP Singh figuring on the banners displayed at Haj Bhawan here on Friday during the iftar party hosted by JDU.

Supporters of RCP Singh who headed the party earlier have put banners and posters in different parts of the state capital extending Eid greetings. These posters are being removed on the instructions of the JDU state president.

ALSO READ Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief hoists flag at civic headquarter on the occasion of Maharashtra Day

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 09:17 PM IST