'Only Nishant Can Be Nitish Kumar's Political Heir': RLM Chief Upendra Kushwaha | ANI

Patna: Rajya Sabha member and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday expressed his disappointment over the JD(U)’s present situation and asserted that former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, should have been made deputy chief minister instead of a minister.

Addressing the RLM`s state conclave in Patna, Kushwaha said that he also made concerted efforts in the formation of Samata Party and JD(U), which is why he felt pain seeing the party’s current situation. He said that he was the first person to advocate for Nishant’s entry into politics and that Nishant should lead the JD(U), but his suggestion was opposed by many. “Now, JD(U) is following the same path. For the survival of JD(U), Nishant must lead the party. It is a fact that only Nishant can be Nitish`s political heir,” he remarked.

Kushwaha said that the JD(U) leadership first decided Nishant would not become a minister but later made him one. “I think that Nishant should have become deputy chief minister,” he noted.

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Amid media speculation over RLM merging with BJP, he ruled out the possibility of his party merging with any other party. He said that some journalists had been speculating for a long time about his party merging with another party (BJP) without any basis, even when there were no MLC elections.

Outlining the party's priorities, the RLM leader clarified, "My party's political ideology does not align with that of the BJP. However, in a democracy, alliances are necessary to bring people together on a common platform despite differing ideologies."

"RLM is a strong ally of the NDA. The unity among all allies is crucial for Bihar and upholding the ideology of social justice", he remarked.