'Only Islamists of desert cult are capable of such brutality': Amit Malviya on 19-year-old Vivek with drill in his skull

A 19-year-old named Vivek was allegedly attacked by rioters in his own shop amidst the violence in Delhi. Reportedly, the rioters pushed a portion of drill machine into his skull.
A reporter on Wednesday tweeted the picture of the teenager, along with his X-Ray report. She wrote, "X-Ray report of a 19yr old who was attacked in his own shop when rioters pushed a portion of drill machine in his head!!! Admitted to #GTB. Hiding his face for obvious reasons..But see the brutality for yourself!"
Quote tweeting the reporter, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell chief Amit Malviya pointed out that his name was Vivek and said that only "Islamists" are capable of such brutality.
He wrote, "His name is Vivek and only Islamists of the desert cult are capable of such brutality... I bet no newspaper has this picture on their front page..."
However, Twitter users lashed out at Malviya for "identifying the religion of the rioters before the police". "This is the BJP IT cell head. He has found out the religion of the rioter before the police could. If anyone has any doubts about this being a BJP sponsored riot,to burn the social fabric of India,this tweet should settle it. It was the BJP in 2002. It's the BJP in 2020," a Twitter user wrote.
At least 23 people have been killed and over 200 have been injured in communal violence that broke out in Northeast Delhi. Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar are the areas which have been mainly affected by the violence.
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has been given the task to checking the violence. Prakash Javadekar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Doval are monitoring the situation.
Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have postponed the board exams scheduled for Thursday at 80 centres across Northeast Delhi.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)