Madras High Court says Muslims cannot be barred from offering namaz over political affiliations or disputes about religious identity | File Photo

Chennai, November 26, 2026: Holding that preventing a Muslim from offering prayers is by itself a sin, the Madras High Court has said that, as per Islam, it is for Allah, the Almighty, and not ordinary mortals to decide who is a true Muslim and who is not.

Justice V. Lakshminarayan on Thursday said no Muslim, irrespective of whether he was a member of the BJP or any party, can be prevented by other Muslims from offering namaz at any mosque.

The judge made the observations on a petition filed by BJP Minority Morcha functionary Syed Ibrahim, who accused an IUML office-bearer, Syed Moosa, of not allowing him to offer namaz at a mosque in Salem.

Political Affiliations Should Not Matter

The judge said Muslims must leave all their political and other affiliations at the doorstep of the mosque before entering it. He said only the Imam, who leads the prayers, takes the lead position inside a mosque. All other Muslims, irrespective of their social and economic status, rub shoulders with each other while offering prayers. Therefore, political affiliations should not matter in such a place of worship.

Mosques Belong To Allah

“Merely because an individual has contributed for construction of a mosque, he cannot claim it belongs to him. Mosques are dedicated to the almighty and their owner is Allah. Humans are only managers. If the Almighty decides that the petitioner is a Muslim, it is not for humans to decide otherwise,” he said.

“Preventing a Muslim from offering prayers is by itself a sin,” he said, but added that he would prefer not to deal with the religious aspects beyond what he had understood since he was neither a Moulvi nor an Aalim competent to delve deep into the subject.

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