Only 58 Percent Of Uttar Pradesh Police Upload Property Details, Salary Withholding Threat Spurs Fresh Transparency Drive

Only 58 percent of Uttar Pradesh Police personnel have so far uploaded details of their movable and immovable properties on the Manav Sampada portal, raising concerns within the police headquarters over compliance with government transparency norms. | X @varanasipolice

Lucknow: Only 58 percent of Uttar Pradesh Police personnel have so far uploaded details of their movable and immovable properties on the Manav Sampada portal, raising concerns within the police headquarters over compliance with government transparency norms. The remaining 42 percent who fail to submit the information by the deadline may face withholding of their January salary.

Deadline order

The Technical Services Branch at the Director General of Police headquarters has issued fresh instructions directing the remaining personnel to upload their property details on the portal by January 31. It has been clearly stated that only those who complete the process within the stipulated time will be eligible to receive their January salary.

“A large number of personnel are yet to submit their property returns despite repeated reminders. This is a mandatory requirement under government rules, and strict action will be taken in case of non-compliance,” a senior police headquarters official said.

Transparency push

According to officials, the exercise is part of an ongoing drive to ensure transparency and accountability in government service. “Declaration of movable and immovable assets is not a formality. It is an important step to promote integrity in the system and to ensure that all personnel adhere to service conduct rules,” the official added.

In a letter sent to all department heads, police commissioners, additional directors general of zones, inspectors general of ranges, and district police chiefs, the headquarters referred to a government order issued by the Personnel Department on January 6, making it compulsory for all employees to update their property details on the Manav Sampada portal.

Monitoring role

Another senior officer said district and unit heads have been asked to personally monitor the process. “Officers in charge must ensure that their subordinates complete the uploading of details within the deadline. Any lapse at the unit level will be viewed seriously,” he said.

Senior officers have also been directed to take immediate steps to facilitate the process at the field level, including setting up help desks and providing technical assistance wherever required, so that there is no disruption in salary payments and no scope for excuses after the deadline expires.