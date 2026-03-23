'One Phone Call Will Ruin Your Job': Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat’s Warning To Officials Goes Viral

A video of a heated exchange between government officials and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has gone viral on social media. The video is said to be from a public grievance hearing held in Bapini village of Rajasthan’s Phalodi district.

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In the clip, Shekhawat is seen issuing a stern warning to officials. He said that if party workers are mistreated, he would respond with “double the misbehavior” and would “ruin both the life and career” of the concerned person.

Shekhawat said, “If you misbehave with party workers, I will misbehave with you. You cannot harm a party worker.” He further added, “I will ruin your life and job… your job can be destroyed with just one phone call.”

He also stated that no written complaint would be needed for action, and that a single phone call would be enough to initiate it. However, immediately afterward, he advised his party workers to behave properly with officials as well.

The statement, made during the public hearing, has now become a topic of discussion, drawing reactions from opposition leaders and the public alike.

Reacting to the video, Congress leader Tikaram Jully termed it reflective of the BJP’s intimidating tendencies and made several serious allegations.

Taking a dig, Jully said Shekhawat’s tone was below standard. He suggested that Shekhawat might be frustrated at not being made Chief Minister and that a first-time MLA, Bhajan Lal Sharma, was appointed instead, which could explain his occasional behavior.