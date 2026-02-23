'Jo Modi Ko Gaali Dega...': Ex-BJP MP Sukhbir Singh Refuses Blankets To Muslim Women In Rajasthan; Asks Man ‘Govt Se Ho Kya?’ When Confronted

X/@Nher_who

A video purportedly showing former Member of Parliament and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sukhbir Singh allegedly segregating Muslim women during a blanket distribution event has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread criticism.

The clip has sparked a political row, with several users accusing the leader of discriminatory conduct.

What The Viral Video Shows

In the now widely circulated video, the BJP leader is seen distributing blankets to a group of women at what appears to be a public welfare event.

Moments into the clip, he is heard asking a few women their names. Upon realising that some of them have Muslim names, he allegedly asks them to return the blankets that had just been handed to them. He then claims that the blankets are not meant from people who abuse PM Modi. . The blankets are then reportedly taken back

The video further shows party workers allegedly being instructed to separate the women and make them sit apart from others present at the event.

As the leader prepares to leave in his vehicle, a man from the crowd is seen confronting him, questioning the alleged discrimination and asking why such actions were being carried out in a democracy.

Social Media Reacts

The video has since spread rapidly across social media platforms, drawing sharp reactions from users.

One user wrote, “Once you step into public life, especially as an elected representative, you carry a constitutional responsibility to treat citizens equally.”

Another commented, “If that same logic had been applied earlier, BJP voters would have had no place to study, no hospitals for treatment, and no jobs.”

Meanwhile, even some BJP supporters expressed disapproval. One self-described party follower wrote, “As a staunch BJP follower, I condemn this act and want an apology.”

Political Row Intensifies

The incident has started a fresh debate over discrimination and the conduct of public representatives at welfare events. However, there has been no official response from the leader regarding the viral video at the time of filing this report.