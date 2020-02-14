On Valentine's Day, Congress quotes John Lennon to send a message of love to BJP

On the 14th of February, the Congress took to Twitter to urge the BJP to "spread love, not hate".

Taking to Twitter the party adapted a John Lennon song (perhaps in a manner that he would not have taken kindly to) to send a message to the Bharatiya Janata Party:

"You may say we are dreamers

But we're not the only ones

We hope someday BJP will join us

And our country will be as one"

The nearly two minute long compilation juxtaposes several politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari and BJP MP Pragya Thakur.

Each politician is shown uttering one of their recent controversial statements, following which their voice is drowned out by a song.

The video begins with Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenting on the fact that "protesters can be identified by their clothes."

Next is Yogi Adityanath quoted while addressing a Delhi poll rally and talking about Biryani and Shaheen Bagh.

Then follows Pragya Thakur calling Nathuram Godse a 'deshbhakt'.

The video goes on in a similar strain to quote a few others before suggesting that the party should "spread love, not hate".