Rahul Gandhi known sympathiser of LeT, JeM; he's insulting security forces: BJP

BJP spokespersons slammed Gandhi for his remark, alleging that it insulted those killed in the attack.

"When nation is paying homage to martyrs of dastardly Pulwama attack, @RahulGandhi, a known sympathizer of LeT & Jaish-e-Mohammad, chooses to target not just the government but security forces as well. Rahul will never question real culprit, Pakistan. Shame on you Rahul!," tweeted BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao.

Shahnawaz Hussain tweeted, "This is an insult to martyrs who sacrificed their life for the country. Congress has done this in past as well and people taught them a lesson for this blunder. Rahul Gandhi's such remarks help Pakistan counter India on international platforms."

On the first anniversary of the Pulwama attack, a memorial to the 40 slain CRPF personnel will be inaugurated at the Lethpora camp in Jammu and Kashmir.

Names of all the 40 personnel along with their pictures and the moto of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) -- 'Seva and Nishtha' (Service and Loyalty) will be part of the memorial, an official said.