On This Day: Looking back at the horrifying 2008 Delhi serial blasts

Delhi faced a drastic bomb blast on 13th September 2008 leaving the country in shock. It left a major remark on the hearts of people in Delhi. The entire national capital was under panic because the blasts took place with a difference of few minutes.

Its been 16 years but it's still a traumatic tale as we look back at the horrifying incident.

Here are some lesser known facts about the Delhi serial blasts.

1. It was a synchronized 5 bomb blasts taking place in few minutes. It was a well planed event, leaving the people in disguise.

2. The first exposition took place at 18:07 IST in Ghaffar Market. Following with other four successful blasts at various locations.

3. The incident marked the death of 20 people and almost 90 were injured. Also leaving many with immense trauma.

4. Only in accurate time of 31 minutes from 18:07 to 18:38 IST (12:37 to 13:08 UTC) the blasts took place in busy markets or commercial localities. Four bombs were defused.

5. Another blast took place in an auto-rikshaw and followed by two explosions in Connaught Place, one of the most famous and visited places.

6. After the examination it was considered that a low intensity ammonium nitrate tied to integrated circuits with timer devices had been used in almost all the serial blasts.

7. In immediate right action staking place, four bombs were also defused. a) One at India Gate

b) Second outside the Regal Cinema in Connaught Place,

C) The third one also in Connaught Place,

d) The fourth one on the Parliament Street.

8. The Islamists 'Indian Mujahideen' took responsibility of the blasts by an e-mail to major media houses just after the blasts occurred. The mail was traced to be sent from Chembur, the suburbs of Mumbai.

9. Two people were detained on account of the blast. The Delhi Police arrested the them within three hours of the blast. One was claimed to be the mastermind of the terrifying blast.

10. On 19th September 2008 , 'Battla House Encounter' took place where two people were shot.

Another bombing took place in the same year and month on 27th September 2008. It was an accurate difference of two weeks from the previous blast.

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 03:52 PM IST