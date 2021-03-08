On International Women's Day, BJP MP Sonal Mansingh says Men's Day should also be celebrated

New Delhi: As the world celebrates International Women's Day on Monday, BJP MP Sonal Mansingh demanded on the floor of Rajya Sabha that International Men's Day should also be celebrated.
Officially recognised by the United Nations in 1977, International Women's Day first emerged following the activities of labour movements North America and Europe.
Speaking in Rajya Sabha on the occasion, Mansingh, a noted classical dancer, said, "I demand that International Men's Day should also be celebrated." As her demand evoked laughter among the members of the house, she added that we anyway talk of equality.
It is worth noting that International Men’s Day is celebrated on November 19 around the world to highlight positive role models and raise awareness of men’s well-being. The day is, however, listed in the observances by the United Nations.
International Women’s Day
The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is "Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world," which “celebrates the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and highlights the gaps that remain.”
UN Women has said that women are at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19, yet they get paid 11 per cent less globally than their male counterparts.
In her message on International Women’s Day 2021, UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka said there has been increased violence against women and girls during the pandemic as well as lost learning for girls as school dropout rates, care responsibilities, and child marriages rise.
“We are seeing tens of millions more women plunge into extreme poverty, as they lose their jobs at a higher rate than men, and pay the price for a lack of digital access and skills,” she added.
