On International Women's Day, BJP MP Sonal Mansingh says Men's Day should also be celebrated

New Delhi: As the world celebrates International Women's Day on Monday, BJP MP Sonal Mansingh demanded on the floor of Rajya Sabha that International Men's Day should also be celebrated.

Officially recognised by the United Nations in 1977, International Women's Day first emerged following the activities of labour movements North America and Europe.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha on the occasion, Mansingh, a noted classical dancer, said, "I demand that International Men's Day should also be celebrated." As her demand evoked laughter among the members of the house, she added that we anyway talk of equality.