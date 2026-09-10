On Camera: Women Passengers, RPF Personnel Grapple On Floor At Kolkata Metro Station

A scuffle broke out at a Kolkata Metro station on Monday night after two women passengers allegedly under the influence of alcohol got into a fight with Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel.

The incident took place around 10 pm at Netaji Bhawan Metro station in Bhowanipore on the Blue Line. A video circulating on social media showed two female RPF personnel and the two passengers engaged in a physical altercation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The four women were seen grappling on the floor, pulling each other’s hair and exchanging kicks, punches, slaps and shoves.

Another woman wearing a Metro uniform appeared to intervene in an attempt to stop the fight. A man was also seen striking one of the female passengers several times.

Passengers accused of misbehaviour

According to a Metro official, the two passengers allegedly smelled strongly of alcohol and began misbehaving with on-duty staff without provocation. They were also accused of assaulting the woman station master.

Following the incident, a team from Bhowanipore police station reached the station, while the families of the two women later arrived at the spot.

Written apology submitted

The passengers reportedly submitted a written apology and an undertaking following the altercation.

A Metro spokesperson said the two women had entered Netaji Bhawan station and started misbehaving with staff on duty. Both passengers were subsequently fined Rs 1,000 each.