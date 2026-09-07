Congress MP Anil Kumar Yadav's Brother Booked Over Brawl At Hyderabad's Cara Cara Pub - VIDEO

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Hyderabad: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Mandadi Anil Kumar Yadav’s brother, Aravind Kumar Yadav, was among those booked after several people were injured when two groups clashed at Cara Cara Pub in Daspalla, Jubilee Hills, in the early hours of Sunday. However, Aravind told police that he had not assaulted anyone.

The clash also resulted in damage to property and parked vehicles. Videos of the incident have since surfaced on social media. The clips show several men getting out of an SUV and allegedly thrashing a man, repeatedly hitting him with their elbows, punches and kicks.

The incident occurred at about 2.10 am, when an argument between two groups at the pub allegedly escalated into a physical fight. Reports said Aravind was with family and friends, while another group was led by Wasim Khan and Afsar Khan.

The disagreement initially involved two people, one from each group, but later escalated into a clash between the two groups.

Confrontation escalates

The confrontation reportedly began when a young man tried to pass Aravind, who was standing in a narrow space between a wall and a table. The argument then escalated, with chairs and beer bottles reportedly being used in the altercation before bouncers intervened and separated the groups.

By the time police reached the hotel, those involved in the fight had reportedly left the premises.

Three cases registered

The Jubilee Hills Deputy Commissioner of Police said three cases had been registered in connection with the incident. Police have launched an investigation into the clash.

Aravind’s family background

Aravind Kumar Yadav is the son of former Secunderabad MP Anjan Kumar Yadav. His brother, Anil Kumar Yadav, is a sitting Rajya Sabha MP.