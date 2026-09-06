Lionel Messi, Casemiro Involved In Heated Brawl After Inter Miami's Late 2-2 Draw With Atlanta United | VIDEO

X/ESPNFC

Lionel Messi and Casemiro were involved in a heated post-match confrontation after Inter Miami were held to a dramatic 2-2 draw by Atlanta United. Tensions spilled over following the final whistle as players from both sides became involved in a mass brawl on the pitch. The incident brought a chaotic end to an already intense contest between the two MLS rivals.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Tempers flare at full-time

Atlanta United snatched a point late in the game when Breel Embolo struck an 87th-minute equaliser to make it 2-2. Emotions continued to simmer during the closing stages before eventually erupting after the referee brought the match to an end.

Messi was among the players caught up in the heated exchanges as Inter Miami and Atlanta United stars confronted one another after full-time. Casemiro was also reportedly involved in the confrontation, with several players gathering as pushing and shouting ensued.

Teammates and members of both coaching staffs quickly moved in to prevent the situation from escalating further. Atlanta United goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos was seen attempting to separate the quarrelling players as the confrontation continued.

The latest confrontation could therefore attract added scrutiny, particularly given Messi’s recent disciplinary history in MLS. Just weeks ago, the league fined the Inter Miami captain for violating its policy on contact with an opponent’s face, head or neck following his clash with Philadelphia Union’s Quinn Sullivan.