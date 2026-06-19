On Camera: Women, Children Loot Liquor From Stationary Truck in Bihar's Sitamarhi

A video purportedly showing villagers carrying away cartons of liquor from a truck in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district has gone viral on social media, drawing attention because the state has enforced a complete prohibition on the sale and consumption of alcohol.

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According to reports, the incident occurred near Budhnagar bridge under the Bokhra Police Station area. The truck, bearing a Himachal Pradesh registration number, was allegedly transporting liquor of multiple brands, including cartons of beer.

The viral footage shows a large crowd climbing onto the stationary truck and removing cartons filled with alcoholic beverages. Men, women and even children can be seen walking away with the boxes. Reports suggest the crowd dispersed after hearing approaching police sirens.

Confirming the incident, Pupri Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunita Kumari said police had received confidential information about a Himachal Pradesh-registered truck suspected of carrying liquor near Budhnagar bridge. Acting on the tip-off, officers seized the vehicle and brought it to the police station.

She said authorities are currently counting the stock recovered from the truck, after which it will be clear how many cartons and litres of liquor were seized.