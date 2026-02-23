On Camera: Woman Rains Slipper Blows On Man For Eve-Teasing In UP’s Aligarh

A dramatic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district on Sunday when a woman, allegedly fed up with repeated harassment, publicly thrashed a youth outside the Gangiri police station gate. The incident occurred in broad daylight and was captured on video, which has since gone viral on social media.

According to eyewitnesses, the woman and her husband confronted the youth at a crossroads near the police station. The husband reportedly pulled him off his motorcycle and pinned him to the ground by holding his hands. The woman, dressed in a red saree, then repeatedly hit him with her slipper, striking his head, face, chest and back. In a 35-second span, she allegedly struck him dozens of times. When she grew tired, she also kicked him. The couple was also seen dragging and punching the youth.

Police personnel present at the spot initially appeared to watch as the assault continued. After some time, officers intervened, rescued the man, who reportedly fainted, and took him along with the woman’s husband to the police station. The woman later arrived there with her child.

The woman claimed that the man, who belongs to her village, had been harassing her and questioning her character for a long time. She said she had gone to the police station with her husband to file a complaint when they spotted him passing by.

Circle Officer Sanjeev Tomar said the man has been detained under charges of breach of peace. Further legal action will depend on a formal complaint.