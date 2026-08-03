Freak Accident! Tanker Driver Killed After Uncontrolled Eeco Car Rams Him At Gujarat Petrol Pump

A tragic accident at the Shiva Ambika CNG petrol pump in Gujarat's Ambaji was caught on CCTV cameras, showing the moment an Eeco car rolled forward and fatally struck a CNG tanker driver who was resting outside the office.

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Accident captured on CCTV

The victim, identified as Rajendrasinh Parmar, had reportedly completed unloading gas from the tanker and was sitting on a cot near the office when the incident took place. According to the footage, the Eeco car was parked at the filling station with its rear door open while CNG was being refilled. Moments later, the vehicle suddenly moved forward and rammed into the cot.

The impact left people at the petrol pump stunned, prompting staff members and bystanders to rush to the spot and rescue the injured driver. A crowd soon gathered at the scene as Rajendrasinh was taken to Ambaji Civil Hospital for treatment.

However, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Police begin investigation

Following the incident, the victim's son, Divyarajsinh Parmar, lodged a complaint at the Ambaji police station. Acting on the complaint, police took the accused driver into custody, registered a case, and launched an investigation into the incident.

Officials said the CCTV footage is being examined to determine the exact sequence of events and establish whether negligence played a role in the fatal accident.