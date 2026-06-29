On Camera: Stray Bull Hurls Elderly Man Into Air In UP's Naimisharanya, 3 Injured

Three people, including an 11-year-old boy and two elderly men, were seriously injured after a stray bull went on a rampage in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district on Monday afternoon, triggering panic in the pilgrim town of Naimisharanya.

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The incident occurred around 3 pm on Chakrateerth Road under the Naimisharanya police station limits when the aggressive animal suddenly began attacking pedestrians. A video of the incident has also surfaced online.

The injured were identified as 70-year-old Ram Prasad from Amjadpur in Mishrikh, 60-year-old Nabbe Kumar of Naimisharanya, and 11-year-old Shiva.

Eyewitnesses said the bull became uncontrollable and repeatedly gored and tossed passersby with its horns. Locals intervened, chased the animal away and rescued the injured before rushing them to the Community Health Centre in Naimisharanya.

After providing first aid, doctors referred all three victims to the Sitapur District Hospital due to the severity of their injuries. Ram Prasad, whose condition was reported to be critical, was later referred to Lucknow for advanced treatment.

The incident created fear among residents and pilgrims in the area. Locals alleged that stray cattle frequently roam the roads of the temple town despite repeated complaints, posing a constant threat to devotees and residents.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Abhinav Yadav said the bull responsible for the attack had been captured. He added that a special drive would be launched to catch stray cattle and shift them to gaushalas to prevent similar incidents and ensure the safety of pilgrims and local residents.