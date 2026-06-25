Stray Bull Attacks Woman While Walking On Road In MP's Rajgarh; CCTV Video Surfaces

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was attacked by a stray bull in Jamai Colony of Jirapur town in Rajgarh district, Madhya Pradesh.

The incident took place on Tuesday and was captured on a CCTV camera. The video surfaced on social media on Wednesday.

According to reports, the woman was walking on a colony road with a bag on her back when someone called her from behind.

As she turned around, a stray bull suddenly came running at high speed and hit her hard with its head. The impact knocked her down, and she became unconscious for a short time.

Watch the VIDEO below :

Local people rushed to help her and moved her to a safe place. After some time, she regained consciousness and was given first aid. Fortunately, she did not suffer serious injuries and later went home.

The incident has caused fear among residents in the area. Locals say that stray cattle and bulls are becoming a growing problem in Jirapur and often roam freely in streets and colonies.

Residents also said that these animals sometimes fight on the roads, putting pedestrians, children, elderly people, and two-wheeler riders at risk.

After the incident, questions have been raised about the work of the municipal council. People allege that despite repeated complaints, no strong action is being taken to control stray cattle.

Locals have demanded that the municipal council start a drive to catch stray bulls and cattle to prevent such accidents in the future.