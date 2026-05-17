On Camera: Speeding Car Hits Security Guard Before Crashing Into Parked Vehicles In Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada

A horrific road accident was caught on CCTV near Tetagunta in Kakinada district after a speeding car lost control and crashed into multiple parked vehicles outside a hotel on the national highway.

The incident occurred near a five-star hotel in Tetagunta, where the car reportedly came at high speed before swerving dangerously toward the roadside. According to footage from the scene, the vehicle narrowly avoided colliding with a motorcycle before the driver suddenly applied brakes and lost control.

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The CCTV visuals showed a hotel security guard sitting on a stool near the roadside moments before the speeding vehicle veered in his direction. Realising the danger, the guard attempted to run to safety, but the car struck him within seconds before crashing into several parked vehicles outside the hotel premises.

Three parked cars were severely damaged in the collision, while the injured security guard sustained serious injuries. He was later shifted for medical treatment.

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The dramatic visuals of the accident have gone viral on social media, raising fresh concerns over reckless driving and overspeeding on highways. Authorities are reportedly examining the CCTV footage and investigating the circumstances that led to the crash.