On camera: Speeding car tosses street fighters in air, youths get up and continue to fight

On camera: Speeding car crashes into youth fighting on streets of Ghaziabad; brawl continues even after accident | Twitter

Ghaziabad: On Wednesday, a speeding car hit a group of youngsters involved in a brawl on streets of Masuri region, Ghaziabad. When the incident came to light, concerned police looked into the matter. The video of the incident, police's statement over the case has surfaced on social media.

Reportedly, the now-viral video shows the fight between students of a college located under the Masuri police station of Rural Ghaziabad. Following the happening, the Ghaziabad Police arrested some accused in the regard along seizing the rashly driven vehicle.