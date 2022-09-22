e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOn camera: Speeding car tosses street fighters in air, youths get up and continue to fight

On camera: Speeding car tosses street fighters in air, youths get up and continue to fight

The video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 12:31 PM IST
article-image
On camera: Speeding car crashes into youth fighting on streets of Ghaziabad; brawl continues even after accident | Twitter

Ghaziabad: On Wednesday, a speeding car hit a group of youngsters involved in a brawl on streets of Masuri region, Ghaziabad. When the incident came to light, concerned police looked into the matter. The video of the incident, police's statement over the case has surfaced on social media.

Reportedly, the now-viral video shows the fight between students of a college located under the Masuri police station of Rural Ghaziabad. Following the happening, the Ghaziabad Police arrested some accused in the regard along seizing the rashly driven vehicle.

Read Also
New York robbery: Dramatic! Man crashes into SUV, robs at gunpoint in Manhattan; watch
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Controversial influencer Bobby Kataria granted anticipatory bail by Delhi court in smoking on...

Controversial influencer Bobby Kataria granted anticipatory bail by Delhi court in smoking on...

Comic-actor Raju Srivastava cremated in presence of family and friends

Comic-actor Raju Srivastava cremated in presence of family and friends

Watch: Shocking video captures massive landslide at Kedarnath highway; no casualty reported

Watch: Shocking video captures massive landslide at Kedarnath highway; no casualty reported

Congress issues notification for president's poll, nominations to be filed between Sept 24-30

Congress issues notification for president's poll, nominations to be filed between Sept 24-30

On camera: Speeding car tosses street fighters in air, youths get up and continue to fight

On camera: Speeding car tosses street fighters in air, youths get up and continue to fight