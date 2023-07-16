On Camera: RPF Cop Brutally Beats Child Sleeping At Railway Station In UP's Ballia

Twitter

A shocking video has surfaced online, showing a distressing incident in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia where a child was subjected to brutal physical abuse by Railway Protection Force (RPF) policeman.

The video, which has gone viral, shows the heart-wrenching scene of the child being mercilessly beaten. The incident unfolded at the Belthara Road Railway Station, where the child was found sleeping on the platform. In the viral video, one of the RPF personnel can be seen brutally kicking the defenseless child, showing an alarming lack of empathy and disregard for the child's well-being.

The video has sparked outrage and garnered widespread condemnation from netizens on social media. People are reacting to the incident with shock and calling for immediate action against the policeman involved in the incident.

The local authorities have taken cognizance of the video and have initiated an investigation into the matter. The Railway Protection Force has been urged to conduct a thorough inquiry to identify the man involved and hold him accountable for his actions.