On camera: Ride crashes at Ajmer fair, several injured |

Jaipur: Several people were injured after a ride collapsed at a fair in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Tuesday.

In the video doing rounds on social media, victims can be seen riding a carousel when it suddenly plummets while on its downward journey. The woman recording the video along with the people riding it could be heard screaming out in horror as the ride crashes. Children can be heard shouting and crying out in fear in the video. Panicked family members can be seen rushing towards the ride.

watch video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ride's cable snaps

A police official said the incident occurred due to a break in a cable of the carousel.

"Eleven people have suffered injuries. They are being treated at the JLN government hospital and are out of danger," the official added.

(with PTI inputs)