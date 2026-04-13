On Camera: Pervert Man Molests Pregnant Woman On Deserted Street In Jaipur; Police Launch Manhunt

A fresh case of molestation has surfaced in Jaipur, raising renewed concerns over women’s safety in the city following a series of similar incidents in recent weeks. The latest incident occurred in the posh Malviya Nagar area, where CCTV footage showing a pregnant woman being molested went viral on social media on Saturday.

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The incident reportedly took place near Jawahar Circle. In the CCTV footage, a man can be seen following a woman who was walking while talking on her mobile phone. As she entered a deserted lane, the accused allegedly grabbed her from behind and began molesting her. However, the woman displayed courage and raised an alarm, prompting the accused to flee the scene.

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The incident came to light after the CCTV footage surfaced online, drawing widespread outrage on social media. Many users expressed anger over the rising number of harassment cases in Jaipur and questioned how such incidents are occurring in a city traditionally known for its relatively calm environment. Police officials have launched a search operation and are trying to identify the accused based on the CCTV footage.

This incident comes amid a series of troubling cases reported recently in Jaipur. On April 5, a Japanese woman tourist was allegedly harassed by a group of youths on a secluded hill road while heading to Jaigarh Fort.

On April 8, another incident was reported from the Mansarovar area, where bikers allegedly chased a young woman and performed obscene gestures near her on the road.

Earlier, on March 26, a video from Jal Mahal went viral, showing youths surrounding a foreign tourist and attempting to touch her inappropriately under the pretext of taking selfies.