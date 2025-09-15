 On Camera: Pack Of Stray Dogs Attack Woman Outside Her Home In Jaipur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOn Camera: Pack Of Stray Dogs Attack Woman Outside Her Home In Jaipur

On Camera: Pack Of Stray Dogs Attack Woman Outside Her Home In Jaipur

Miraculously, the woman managed to break free and escape physical injury. She quickly retreated into her house as the dogs scattered from the scene.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 05:24 PM IST
article-image

A disturbing CCTV video capturing a pack of stray dogs launching an unprovoked attack on a woman outside her residence has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread concern and debate over urban animal management. The incident, reportedly from Jaipur, Rajasthan, occurred on the morning of August 20.

According to the timestamp on the footage, the attack took place at around 6:40 AM. The video shows a woman walking near her home when she is targeted by several strays. One dog, initially seen sitting on a cart, begins barking aggressively without provocation. Within seconds, other dogs in the area join in, surrounding the woman and grabbing her clothing with their teeth.

Miraculously, the woman managed to break free and escape physical injury. She quickly retreated into her house as the dogs scattered from the scene.

Read Also
Five Injured In Stray Dog Attacks On Kalyan’s Vallipir Road; Residents Demand KDMC Action
article-image

The viral clip has ignited intense reactions online, with many users calling for more systematic and responsible measures to manage stray dog populations. One social media user emphasised, “It shows why stray dog management needs seriousness, not sentiment. Proper sterilisation, vaccination, and safe zones for animals are needed—not public spaces where children walk.”

FPJ Shorts
US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Hold Talks Amid Israeli Strike On Qatar
US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Hold Talks Amid Israeli Strike On Qatar
Tanushree Dutta Reveals Refusing ₹1.65 Crore Offer To Join Salman Khan's Bigg Boss: 'Men & Women Sleeping On Same Bed, I'm Not So Cheap'
Tanushree Dutta Reveals Refusing ₹1.65 Crore Offer To Join Salman Khan's Bigg Boss: 'Men & Women Sleeping On Same Bed, I'm Not So Cheap'
MP CM Mohan Yadav Honours Engineers On Engineer's Day In Bhopal
MP CM Mohan Yadav Honours Engineers On Engineer's Day In Bhopal
Sikkim State Lottery Result: Sept 15, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Blitzen Monday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: Sept 15, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Blitzen Monday Weekly Draw

Another commented, “The Supreme Court was absolutely right in advocating for keeping street dogs in shelter homes.” However, some offered a different perspective, with one user noting, “Watch the video again – she triggered the dog with her hand and a verbal gesture. Walking quietly with no eye contact works swiftly.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sikkim State Lottery Result: Sept 15, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: Sept 15, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Calls For Expansion Of Military Schools Across India

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Calls For Expansion Of Military Schools Across India

Bihar: PM Modi Vows To End Infiltration, Slams Congress-RJD Over Corruption

Bihar: PM Modi Vows To End Infiltration, Slams Congress-RJD Over Corruption

Rajasthan Shocker: Man Kills Woman Who Drove 600km To Convince Him To Marry Her

Rajasthan Shocker: Man Kills Woman Who Drove 600km To Convince Him To Marry Her

Bihar News: PM Modi Unveils New Civil Enclave Of Purnea Airport, Lays Foundation For Projects Worth...

Bihar News: PM Modi Unveils New Civil Enclave Of Purnea Airport, Lays Foundation For Projects Worth...