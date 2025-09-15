On Camera: Pack Of Stray Dogs Attack Woman Outside Her Home In Jaipur

A disturbing CCTV video capturing a pack of stray dogs launching an unprovoked attack on a woman outside her residence has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread concern and debate over urban animal management. The incident, reportedly from Jaipur, Rajasthan, occurred on the morning of August 20.

According to the timestamp on the footage, the attack took place at around 6:40 AM. The video shows a woman walking near her home when she is targeted by several strays. One dog, initially seen sitting on a cart, begins barking aggressively without provocation. Within seconds, other dogs in the area join in, surrounding the woman and grabbing her clothing with their teeth.

Miraculously, the woman managed to break free and escape physical injury. She quickly retreated into her house as the dogs scattered from the scene.

The viral clip has ignited intense reactions online, with many users calling for more systematic and responsible measures to manage stray dog populations. One social media user emphasised, “It shows why stray dog management needs seriousness, not sentiment. Proper sterilisation, vaccination, and safe zones for animals are needed—not public spaces where children walk.”

Another commented, “The Supreme Court was absolutely right in advocating for keeping street dogs in shelter homes.” However, some offered a different perspective, with one user noting, “Watch the video again – she triggered the dog with her hand and a verbal gesture. Walking quietly with no eye contact works swiftly.”