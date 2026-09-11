On Camera: Masked Man Throws Chilli Powder At SBI Bank Employees In Nagpur, Flees With ₹4.5 Lakh Cash; Nabbed

Nagpur: A filmy-style bank robbery at a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Maharashtra’s Nagpur was caught on CCTV, with a masked man allegedly using chilli powder to threaten bank staff and fleeing with Rs 4.5 lakh in cash.

Robbery caught on CCTV

The CCTV footage of the dramatic robbery has now gone viral on social media. The video purportedly shows the masked accused entering the bank and throwing chilli powder at the staff, sending them scrambling for safety. Some employees can be seen running away and hiding as the robber moved through the premises.

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The incident took place during the daytime and triggered panic among those present at the bank. The accused allegedly used chilli powder to temporarily blind the staff before making away with the cash.

Police launch investigation

The robbery was carried out swiftly, leaving the bank employees shocked. Police were alerted soon after the incident and launched an investigation, examining CCTV footage from the bank and surrounding areas to trace the accused and establish his escape route.

Accused nabbed within 30 minutes

In a major breakthrough, police reportedly traced and apprehended the accused within 30 minutes of the robbery on Thursday. The stolen Rs 4.5 lakh was also recovered from him.

The accused is currently being questioned as police investigate the circumstances surrounding the robbery, including how he entered the bank and carried out the crime. Further details are awaited as the probe continues.