On Camera: Man Stabbed To Death In Broad Daylight In Delhi's Kalindi Kunj

A man was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of assailants in Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj area. The deceased, identified as Shahid Hussain, was a resident of Abul Fazal Enclave Part-II in Shaheen Bagh. He was rushed to a nearby Apollo Hospital in a critically injured condition, where doctors declared him dead during treatment.

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According to police sources, Hussain was a declared bad character (BC) of the Delhi Police and had several criminal cases registered against him at Shaheen Bagh police station.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras, and footage of the attack has since gone viral on social media. The video purportedly shows Hussain riding a two-wheeler when another motorcycle approaches from behind and rams into his vehicle, causing him to fall. The assailants then attack him repeatedly with knives before fleeing the scene.

According to police sources, Hussain had gone to meet Shabid Malik alias Monu, another declared bad character who has several cases registered against him at Kalindi Kunj police station. The two reportedly met at a restaurant. Hussain was returning on a scooter when four men on a motorcycle allegedly intercepted and surrounded him before launching the fatal knife attack.

One Detained, Search On for Attackers

Kalindi Kunj police have taken Shabid Malik into custody for questioning. Investigators are probing his possible connection to the killing and are trying to identify and trace the assailants.

Police teams are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed in and around the crime scene to establish the attackers’ identities and reconstruct their movements before and after the incident. Investigators are also gathering information about Hussain’s activities before the attack.

Police are investigating whether the killing stemmed from personal enmity or a gang-related dispute. They are also examining whether the attack was premeditated or linked to an old rivalry. The investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.