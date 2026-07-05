On Camera: Man Burnt Alive By Brother-in-Law While Trying To Bring Wife Home In Punjab's Tarn Taran; Sister-In-Law Also Dies

A chilling CCTV video has surfaced from Punjab's Tarn Taran district, capturing the horrific moment a man was allegedly doused with petrol and set ablaze by his brother-in-law after he went to his in-laws' house to persuade his estranged wife to return home. The incident claimed two lives, including that of the victim's sister-in-law, who suffered fatal burns while trying to rescue him.

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The victim, identified as Lovepreet Singh, a resident of Lopoke village in Amritsar district, died after sustaining severe burn injuries. His sister-in-law, Gurjeet Kaur, a resident of Sangha village in Tarn Taran, was also engulfed in the flames while attempting to save him. She succumbed to her injuries a few days later.

According to police sources, the accused, identified as Sajan Singh, also suffered burn injuries during the incident but was rescued by people present at the spot.

The attack took place on June 13, though the CCTV footage emerged only recently, revealing the horrifying sequence of events. Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surendra Lamba confirmed the incident on Saturday.

Police said the footage shows Lovepreet engaged in a heated argument and physical scuffle with the accused. Moments later, a man is seen pouring a flammable liquid, believed to be petrol, over him before igniting it with a lighter. As the flames spread rapidly, both Lovepreet and Gurjeet Kaur are seen running in panic after catching fire.

The SSP said Lovepreet died shortly after the attack, while Gurjeet later succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Police have registered a murder case against the accused and taken him into custody. The victim's wife, Sandeep Kaur, has also been arrested in connection with the case.

Investigators said Lovepreet had gone to Sangha village to convince his wife to return with him after she had been staying at her parental home following a domestic dispute. The couple had been married for around nine months, and differences between them reportedly arose soon after their wedding, leading Sandeep Kaur to leave the matrimonial home. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident.