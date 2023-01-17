ON CAMERA: Man brutally murdered by wife's 2 brothers for marrying against family's wishes in Hyderabad ; shocking video surfaces |

A 25-year-old man was murdered in Hyderabad allegedly by his wife's two brothers for marrying him against the wishes of her family members, police said on Monday. The incident happened at Langar Houz on Sunday night.

Y'day murder capture in CCTV from #LangarHouz #Hyderabad on Sunday night where two men are seen chasing and killing a third man who reportedly married their sister against her family's wishes last year, attacking him on the road itself, without bothering about traffic passing by pic.twitter.com/rslhiKb3GI — Azmath Jaffery (@JafferyAzmath) January 16, 2023

CCTV footage of the incident, which was aired by local news channels, allegedly showed two persons chasing a man running on a road as vehicles passed by and later "attacking" him. The man was attacked with sharp weapons resulting in his death, the police said.

Killed by woman's two brothers

Based on preliminary investigation, a police official said the man was killed allegedly by two brothers of a woman, who had married the victim last year which was opposed by her family members.

The woman, whose engagement was fixed with another person, had left the house last year and had married the man, which had angered her brothers, police said.

Case registered, two taken into custody

A case was registered, police added.

Asked if the two were taken into custody, the official said further investigations were on.

