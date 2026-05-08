On Camera: Man Attempts To Behead Wife In Bengaluru; Passersby Thrash Him, Rescue Her

A disturbing video has surfaced from Bengaluru showing a man riding a scooter, suddenly stopping, and attacking a woman walking on the road with a sharp weapon. According to reports, the attacker was the woman’s husband. The incident reportedly took place at Dasanapura near Nelamangala on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

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The attack was captured on CCTV, and the video has since gone viral on social media. The footage shows locals rushing to the spot and intervening immediately to save the woman’s life.

The accused, identified as Sanjay, is a native of Bihar. He allegedly arrived on a scooter wearing a helmet and attacked his wife Sonali, who had just stepped out of her house on Wednesday afternoon.

According to reports, Sanjay grabbed Sonali by the neck with one hand and pulled out a knife with the other. He then held the knife to her throat while she struggled to free herself from his grip.

Hearing her screams, passersby rushed to the scene. Instead of recording videos, the locals began thrashing the man, forcing him to release the woman from his hold. Their timely intervention reportedly saved her from what could have been a fatal attack.

Initial investigations suggest the couple had been facing marital problems for the past few months. Sanjay and Sonali, both reportedly in their second marriage, had moved to Bengaluru hoping to start a new life together.

However, tensions between the two had allegedly escalated in recent weeks due to Sanjay’s growing alcohol addiction.

According to sources, Sonali had recently decided not to continue the relationship after repeated arguments, a move that allegedly enraged Sanjay and prompted him to plan the attack.

Police have registered a case and launched a further investigation.