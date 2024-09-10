On Camera: Lady VRO Slaps Flood Victim Seeking Relief In Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada, Suspended

Jaya Lakshmi, a village revenue officer (VRO) from Ward 259 in Ajith Singh Nagar, Vijayawada, was suspended on Monday after she allegedly slapped a flood victim in front of police officers for questioning her about the inadequate supply of food and drinking water in the area.

According to a report in the Times of India, NTR district collector Srijana issued the suspension order on Monday after the video of the incident went viral on social media.

The flood victim who was slapped by Jaya Lakshmi has been identified as Md Yasin.

The video has sparked outrage on social media, with users criticising the government official for her behavior and demanding action against her.

The victim informed TOI that the VRO and her team were providing only two bottles of water per household, regardless of the large number of residents in each home. Water was being withheld if households refused food supplies, which frequently became soggy due to the floods. On Monday, Yasin and his brother confronted the VRO at the supply vehicle about the water distribution, which led to a confrontation in which the VRO reportedly slapped Yasin and verbally abused him.