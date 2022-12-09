ON CAMERA: Head-on collision of bike and Scorpio in Jamui, one dead another serious; CCTV captures heartwrenching accident | Screengrab

One was killed and another was critically injured in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a Scorpio in Bihar's Jamui, ABP reported.

The incident happened near the Lagma canal on Sikandra main road. The deceased was identified as Ajit Kumar (24 years), son of Rajendra Mahato.

The critically injured youth has been identified as Chhotu Thakur. He has been admitted to the hospital and his condition remains critical.

After the collision, both bike riders were flung in the air.

After the incident, the driver of Scorpio managed to escape with the vehicle.

Meanwhile, in similar accident two people were killed in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night in Fatehganj west police station area, they said.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said Pramod (25) and Bunty (35) were returning to their home in Surlapur village when the accident occurred.

Both the injured were rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared them dead, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

