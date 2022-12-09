e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaON CAMERA: Head-on collision of bike and Scorpio in Jamui, one dead, another serious; CCTV captures heartwrenching accident

ON CAMERA: Head-on collision of bike and Scorpio in Jamui, one dead, another serious; CCTV captures heartwrenching accident

Meanwhile, in similar accident two people were killed in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 06:18 PM IST
article-image
ON CAMERA: Head-on collision of bike and Scorpio in Jamui, one dead another serious; CCTV captures heartwrenching accident | Screengrab
Follow us on

One was killed and another was critically injured in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a Scorpio in Bihar's Jamui, ABP reported.

The incident happened near the Lagma canal on Sikandra main road. The deceased was identified as Ajit Kumar (24 years), son of Rajendra Mahato. 

The critically injured youth has been identified as Chhotu Thakur. He has been admitted to the hospital and his condition remains critical.

After the collision, both bike riders were flung in the air. 

After the incident, the driver of Scorpio managed to escape with the vehicle.

Read Also
WATCH: Kuwaiti woman carrying pet lion with bare hands leaves internet in disbelief
article-image

Meanwhile, in similar accident two people were killed in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night in Fatehganj west police station area, they said.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said Pramod (25) and Bunty (35) were returning to their home in Surlapur village when the accident occurred.

Both the injured were rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared them dead, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

Read Also
Mumbai: TATA Memorial plans to have 100 child Bone Marrow Transplants each year
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Jharkhand: Headmaster held for cutting and using Tricolour to clean blackboard

Jharkhand: Headmaster held for cutting and using Tricolour to clean blackboard

Jharkhand: Headmaster in custody for allegedly using Indian tricolour to clean desk, blackboard

Jharkhand: Headmaster in custody for allegedly using Indian tricolour to clean desk, blackboard

WATCH: If Congress would have brought population control Bill earlier, I wouldn't have had 4...

WATCH: If Congress would have brought population control Bill earlier, I wouldn't have had 4...

IIT Hyderabad sees 108 job offers, highest offer at this amount in placements phase 1

IIT Hyderabad sees 108 job offers, highest offer at this amount in placements phase 1

JKSSB Exams: J&K HC allows selection process of JE, SI posts; other details here

JKSSB Exams: J&K HC allows selection process of JE, SI posts; other details here