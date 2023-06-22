 On Camera: Gujarat MLA Bhupat Bhayani Caught In Hotel With Woman, Escapes When Husband Arrives To Confront
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOn Camera: Gujarat MLA Bhupat Bhayani Caught In Hotel With Woman, Escapes When Husband Arrives To Confront

On Camera: Gujarat MLA Bhupat Bhayani Caught In Hotel With Woman, Escapes When Husband Arrives To Confront

A widely circulated CCTV video purportedly showed the MLA and the woman checking in at the hotel reception, raising suspicions of a close relationship between them.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 04:31 PM IST
article-image
Twitter

A major controversy unfolded on Wednesday, June 21, when reports surfaced that Gujarat AAP MLA Bhupat Bhayani was found in a hotel room with a married woman. 

As per news reports, the incident occurred at Surat’s Suraj Hotel in Kadodara. 

A widely circulated CCTV video purportedly showed the MLA and the woman checking in at the hotel reception, raising suspicions of a close relationship between them.

Watch the video here:

Woman’s husband unexpectedly arrive at the hotel

In a surprise turn of events, as reported by Divya Bhaskar, the situation escalated when the woman’s husband unexpectedly arrive at the hotel, prompting the MLA to swiftly cover his face with a handkerchief and feel.  

The woman's husband chose not to file a police complaint in an effort to salvage his marital life, according to reports. 

The husband, as per the report, claims that a police investigation would reveal Bhupat Bhayani's alleged involvement in intimate relationships with other women.

The AAP MLA had declined to comment on the incident and said that he would consult his legal team before providing any reaction or statement.

Read Also
Watch: Bihar Cabinet Minister Tej Pratap Yadav forced to leave Varanasi hotel room after staff...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

UP News: Miffed Mayawati Dubs Nitish Kumar's Opposition Parties' Meet As 'Non-Serious'

UP News: Miffed Mayawati Dubs Nitish Kumar's Opposition Parties' Meet As 'Non-Serious'

India-US To Unveil Ambitious 2024 Joint Astronaut Mission To International Space Station During PM...

India-US To Unveil Ambitious 2024 Joint Astronaut Mission To International Space Station During PM...

On Camera: Gujarat MLA Bhupat Bhayani Caught In Hotel With Woman, Escapes When Husband Arrives To...

On Camera: Gujarat MLA Bhupat Bhayani Caught In Hotel With Woman, Escapes When Husband Arrives To...

GE Aerospace Inks MoU With HAL For Joint Production Of Fighter Jet Engines For IAF

GE Aerospace Inks MoU With HAL For Joint Production Of Fighter Jet Engines For IAF

ED, Income Tax Officials Raid Bihar Finance Minister Vijay Chaudhary's Relative In Begusarai

ED, Income Tax Officials Raid Bihar Finance Minister Vijay Chaudhary's Relative In Begusarai