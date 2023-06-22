On Camera: Gujarat MLA Bhupat Bhayani Caught In Hotel With Woman, Escapes When Husband Arrives To Confront

Twitter

A major controversy unfolded on Wednesday, June 21, when reports surfaced that Gujarat AAP MLA Bhupat Bhayani was found in a hotel room with a married woman.

As per news reports, the incident occurred at Surat’s Suraj Hotel in Kadodara.

A widely circulated CCTV video purportedly showed the MLA and the woman checking in at the hotel reception, raising suspicions of a close relationship between them.

Woman’s husband unexpectedly arrive at the hotel

In a surprise turn of events, as reported by Divya Bhaskar, the situation escalated when the woman’s husband unexpectedly arrive at the hotel, prompting the MLA to swiftly cover his face with a handkerchief and feel.

The woman's husband chose not to file a police complaint in an effort to salvage his marital life, according to reports.

The husband, as per the report, claims that a police investigation would reveal Bhupat Bhayani's alleged involvement in intimate relationships with other women.

The AAP MLA had declined to comment on the incident and said that he would consult his legal team before providing any reaction or statement.