On Camera: Fishermen Save Woman After She Leaps From Bhadrachalam Godavari Bridge

A dramatic rescue unfolded in Telangana's Bhadrachalam after an unidentified woman allegedly attempted suicide by jumping off the Godavari river bridge. The incident, captured on video, shows the woman surviving the fall before being rescued by fishermen waiting in the river below.

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According to reports, the woman climbed onto a protruding platform on the bridge before leaping into the Godavari River from an estimated height of around 100 feet. The exact circumstances leading to the incident remain unclear, and authorities have not yet disclosed the woman's identity or the reason behind the alleged suicide attempt.

The viral video begins with the woman standing on the bridge's extended platform for several moments before she suddenly jumps into the river. Moments later, the footage shows a group of fishermen, who were in the shallow waters below, rushing towards her as soon as she hits the water.

The fishermen quickly reached the woman and safely brought her to the riverbank, preventing what could have been a fatal incident. Their swift response has drawn praise from locals on social media.

After she was rescued, local residents transported the woman to a nearby hospital, where she was admitted for treatment. Details about her medical condition have not been officially released.

No information has yet emerged regarding whether police have registered a case or initiated an investigation into the incident. Officials are also yet to confirm the sequence of events or whether the woman made the jump intentionally.