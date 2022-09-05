On Camera: Fire breaks out in Lucknow hotel, two feared dead with over a dozen trapped

Fire breaks out at a hotel in Hazratganj in Lucknow. Efforts underway to evacuate the people in the hotel rooms | ANI

A major fire broke out at a hotel in Lucknow's Hazratganj area, said officials on Monday.

More than 20 persons have been shifted to the hospital in an unconscious state. Hospital sources said that two women have succumbed to burn injuries. Official confirmation was awaited.

Several persons, including employees and guests have received burn injuries, even as fire tenders were trying to douse the flames.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials to personally supervise the rescue operations and provide proper treatment to the victims.

Fire personnel, meanwhile, were breaking open the glass panes to rescue those trapped inside the hotel. Several guests complained of severe suffocation since the smoke was filling the rooms.

The incident was reported at the Levana hotel. Firefighting and efforts to rescue people and guests trapped in the hotel are underway. Along with 100 fire personnel, 35 fire tenders were also deployed to the spot.

Officials said efforts are being made to safely bring out people trapped inside the hotel in Jopling Road and over a dozen fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the fire. Guests who were injured while being evacuated from the hotel are being rushed to a hospital for treatment, they added.

“Rescue operation is on and will share any further detail after everything is brought under control,” said Divisional Commissioner of Police, Aparna Rajat Kaushik.

Fire tenders are present at the spot dousing the blaze and rescuing those trapped inside the building.

In the rescue operation, the fire personnel broke open the glass panes to rescue people inside the hotel. Several guests complained of severe suffocation from the smoke filling the rooms.

Moreover, It is expected that more than 20 people are still trapped inside. Ambulances have been arranged at the spot and hospitals in the vicinity of the hotel have been alerted.

