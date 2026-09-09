On Camera: Female Student Collapses After Being Beaten By Classmate As Chair Argument Turns Violent At KGF College In Karnataka

An argument between students over the positioning of a chair at Mahaveer Jain College in KGF city, Karnataka, reportedly escalated into a physical assault on a female student, with the incident captured on classroom CCTV.

Argument escalates in classroom

According to reports, the dispute began when students were arguing over moving a chair forward. The female student was allegedly mocked by some of her classmates during the argument. The situation escalated after some students reportedly moved towards her, following which she allegedly slapped one of them.

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The CCTV footage shows the confrontation turning physical when the girl attempts to raise her hand at a male student. The student initially avoids her before allegedly striking her several times.

The girl is seen being hit two to three times before she reportedly loses consciousness and collapses on the classroom floor. Other students then intervene and come to her aid.

Student taken to hospital

The injured student was subsequently taken to a government hospital in KGF for medical treatment. Following a complaint over the incident, Robertsonpet police reportedly registered a case against the students allegedly involved. Police have launched an investigation and are examining the CCTV footage to establish the sequence of events and determine the circumstances surrounding the assault.

The incident has raised concerns over student safety and the escalation of minor disputes into physical violence on college campuses.