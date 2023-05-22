ON CAMERA: Delhi woman rams her speeding BMW into a man killing him in Moti Nagar; gets bail after arrest |

Delhi: A 28-year-old woman, arrested for ramming a man to death by her BMW car in west Delhi has been granted bail, reported ANI citing police on Sunday. The incident took place near the city's Moti Nagar flyover.

Man returning home from hospital was run over by speeding car

Earlier on Sunday morning, the 36-year-old man was killed after he was rammed by a four-wheeler, being driven by the accused woman, while returning home from a hospital. The woman was returning after a party speeding on the road.

Delhi | A man died after he was hit by a woman driving a BMW car in West Delhi's Moti Nagar area at around 4 am, earlier today. FIR registered, accused arrested. Further probe underway: Police pic.twitter.com/PVIKCJqC7S — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2023

Video shows the horrific accident

A video of the dreaded accident has surfaced on the internet. The CCTV footage of a camera near the accident site shows the speeding BMW ramming into the deceased and later dashing into the roadside road barricade.

Man succumbed to his injuries during treatment

As soon as the incident took place, some people reportedly gathered at the accident spot and raised slogans against the accused. Immediately the man was rushed to the hospital by the accused, but he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment.

The accused was arrested immediately after the incident took place. A case was also registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused woman.

(with inputs from ANI)