On Camera: Daily Wage Worker Falls From 3rd Floor Of Basti School, Dies During Treatment In Hospital

Basti: A daily wage worker died after falling from the third floor of Jaipuria School in Uttar Pradesh's Basti on Wednesday. The incident was captured on CCTV, showing the man falling onto a wooden ramp before crashing onto the ground floor.

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The deceased was identified as Ved Prakash, who had been working as a painter at the school for the past 15 days. According to the available information, Prakash was carrying out painting work at the school when he fell from the third floor.

The CCTV footage shows the worker falling from the building and landing on a wooden ramp before hitting the ground. Following the fall, people present at the spot can be seen panicking and rushing towards him to provide assistance.

Prakash was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of Kalwari police station. Further details about the circumstances leading to the fall were not immediately available.

Police are expected to ascertain how the worker fell from the third floor and whether adequate safety measures were in place while he was carrying out painting work at the school.