ON CAMERA: Congress' Siddaramaiah slaps supporter after being mobbed outside his house |

Siddaramaiah, the Congress leader, allegedly assaulted a man today while being mobbed by supporters demanding an electoral ticket for a party MLA.

When the former chief minister went out of his house in Bengaluru this morning, he was reportedly swarmed by supporters of Harihar MLA S. Ramappa.

Karantaka BJP tweeted the video

In the video tweeted by the BJP Karnataka, it can be seen that the Congress leader is mobbed by a huge crowd, and evidently frustrated and slaps one of the Congress supporters.

Siddaramaiah slapped one of them and showed a video after being pushed by the crowd. After slapping he quickly drove away in a car.

The Congress Party is scheduled to release its candidate list for the Karnataka assembly elections later this year.