Karnataka Bribegate: Former CM Siddaramaiah, other Congress leaders detained after protests in Bengaluru; party revives 'PayMLA' campaign

BJP MLA Virupaksha's son was caught red-handed taking bribe from Karnataka Lokayukta on March 3. Wades of cash over Rs 6 crore were also recovered from his residence.

Saturday, March 04, 2023, 11:59 AM IST
Bengaluru: Congress stage protest against BJP government in Karnataka, demanding arrest of BJP MLA Maadal Virupaksha whose son was caught taking bribe. Many leaders including former Chief Minister Siddaramaish were detained by the police.

BJP MLA Virupaksha's son was caught red-handed taking bribe from Karnataka Lokayukta on March 3. Wades of cash over Rs 6 crore were also recovered from his residence. Amid backlash, the MLA resigned saying that he was morally obliged to do so.

"The CM was lying that their government is corruption free. What is this happening then... We never supported terrorism. Why Congress will support terrorism? Amit Shah is also a great liar. We will take a decision today regarding this (Congress protest)," said Siddaramaiah.

Ahead of the protest, the Congress also revived their PayCM campaign albeit with a twist. The campaign now was relaunched with 'PayMLA' posters being put up with a visage of the MLA. The poster's design resembles that of a popular payment and wallet- PayTM.

With the visage, '40 percent accepted here' and 'Pay my son for family benefits' has been written as well.

