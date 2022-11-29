e-Paper Get App
ON CAMERA: Bike Stunt goes wrong, 5 arrested for riding a single motorcycle in UP's Moradabad

All the accused were arrested on Monday for violating traffic norms and a challan of Rs 6,500 was issued against them under the Motor Vehicles Act.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 09:13 PM IST
article-image
5 arrested for riding a single motorcycle | Twitter
Moradabad: A video went viral on social media in which five people could be seen riding a single motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad.

After the video went viral, all the accused were arrested on Monday for violating traffic norms and a challan of Rs 6,500 was issued against the accused under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police have also charged the five persons for disturbing the peace. They were produced in court and sent to jail.

article-image

Superintendent of Police (SP) Traffic Ashoke Kumar told news agency ANI, "In the viral video, the number plate of the motorcycle was visible and based on that identification was done and action was taken. The motorcycle was seized and five persons were arrested."

The motorcycle belonged to a person named Raees Ahmed. The accused have been identified as Arif, Asif, Irshad, Shamim and Wasim. All are residents of the Asalatpura area in Moradabad.

