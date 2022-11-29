ON CAMERA: Bike Stunt goes wrong, 5 arrested for riding a single motorcycle in UP's Moradabad

5 arrested for riding a single motorcycle | Twitter

Moradabad: A video went viral on social media in which five people could be seen riding a single motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad.

After the video went viral, all the accused were arrested on Monday for violating traffic norms and a challan of Rs 6,500 was issued against the accused under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police have also charged the five persons for disturbing the peace. They were produced in court and sent to jail.

मुरादाबाद में ठेंगे पर कानून-व्यवस्था। एक बाइक पर पांच की सवारी दिखा रही सभी को अंगूठा। pic.twitter.com/KPu602HOxU — Dharmendra Pandey (@Dharm0912) November 27, 2022

सोशल मीडिया पर 05 व्यक्तियों के एक बाइक पर लापरवाही/खतरनाक तरीके से सवार होकर जा रहे वीडियो का संज्ञान लेकर, मुरादाबाद पुलिस द्वारा बाईक को नियमानुसार अन्तर्गत एम०वी० एक्ट, बाइक को सीज व 6500/- रुपये का चालान कर पांचो व्यक्तियों को हिरासत में लेकर आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। pic.twitter.com/uMsHS39NMU — MORADABAD POLICE (@moradabadpolice) November 27, 2022

Superintendent of Police (SP) Traffic Ashoke Kumar told news agency ANI, "In the viral video, the number plate of the motorcycle was visible and based on that identification was done and action was taken. The motorcycle was seized and five persons were arrested."

The motorcycle belonged to a person named Raees Ahmed. The accused have been identified as Arif, Asif, Irshad, Shamim and Wasim. All are residents of the Asalatpura area in Moradabad.