On Camera: 8 Men Take Turns In Crowded Rajasthan Bus To Shoot Gangster, Accomplice Accompanied By Police

In a dramatic footage surfaced from Rajasthan, multiple assailants can be seen taking turns to kill a gangster and his accomplice in a crowded bus. This after they allegedly incapacitated six police personnel who were accompanying them to a court hearing.

The incident, which occurred on July 12, involved gangster Kuldeep Jagheena and his partner Vijaypal, who were accused of murder. They were being transported in a Rajasthan Roadways bus along with six police officers. The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage that has recently surfaced.

The footage shows the bus at Amoli toll plaza in Bharatpur when three men, one of them brandishing a gun, approach the vehicle. They wait for a moment near the bus door, and then a shot is fired, causing some passengers to scramble for safety. Two of the men then start shooting at the bus door, while the third peers through the windows, presumably looking for their targets. One of the attackers enters the bus, fires shots, and calmly exits, allowing three more shooters to enter.

Some terrified passengers manage to leave the bus through the door, while others climb out of the windows. More attackers join in, and they take turns exiting the bus to reload their weapons after running out of ammunition. This cycle continues for about two minutes, until one of the shooters positions himself near a window and fires shots from outside. Then, the attackers leave the bus in a composed manner.

Gangster pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital

As a result of the attack, gangster Kuldeep Jagheena was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, while his partner Vijaypal suffered serious injuries. Three other bus passengers sustained minor injuries. Kuldeep and Vijaypal were accused of murdering Kripal Jagheena in Bharatpur the previous year due to a land dispute.

According to the police, six out of the eight attackers have been arrested. The police officers accompanying the gangster were unable to retaliate inside the bus because the assailants had thrown chili powder in their faces. However, the officers gave chase and fired at the attackers' vehicles as they fled the scene.

Attackers threw chili powder at the police officers

Bharatpur Superintendent of Police (SP), Mridul Kachawa, stated, "The attackers threw chili powder at the police officers accompanying the two men. Vijaypal is now out of danger, and none of the police officers were injured."

Following the incident, Kuldeep's family members staged a protest outside the SP's office and met with him to demand the arrest of the remaining suspects. They also insisted that Kuldeep's father, Kumarjit, who is currently imprisoned in Jaipur Central Jail, and Vijaypal be transferred to a jail in Bharatpur.

Expressing her grief, Kuldeep's sister said, "They shot and killed my brother. Innocent passengers on the bus could have also lost their lives. The attackers should be charged with terrorism-related offenses."

