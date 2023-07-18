 Rajasthan: Patient's Oxygen Mask Catches Fire At Kota Hospital; Video Goes Viral
Rajasthan: Patient's Oxygen Mask Catches Fire At Kota Hospital; Video Goes Viral

A specialised team of doctor and forensic experts is investigating the whole matter.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
In a shocking incident, a tuberculosis patient’s oxygen mask caught fire at the New Medical College Hospital in Rajasthan’s Kota. Currently, as per new reports, a specialized team of doctor and forensic experts is investigating the whole matter. 

The video of the incident posted on social media show the exact moment when the Direct Current (DC) Cardioversion shock treatment went wrong, setting the mask ablaze. 

A failed CPR made the revival process necessary for the patient, Vaibhav Sharma, a native of Anantpura in Kota, who was being treated for GI perforation.

