On Camera: 29-Year-Old Car Washing Centre Owner Shot Dead In UP's Rampur, Marriage Dispute Suspected

A 29-year-old car washing centre owner was shot dead by unidentified assailants in broad daylight in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district on Saturday, October 10. The attackers allegedly fired four rounds at Navjot Singh’s chest before fleeing in a car towards Bilaspur.

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The incident took place around 4.30 pm at Gill Car Washing Centre, located at the Kumhariya Kalan crossing on the Milak Khanam-Bilaspur road. Singh was sitting at his centre when the assailants arrived in a car, got out and opened fire. He collapsed after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds and died shortly afterwards.

Police officers, including Additional Superintendent of Police Anurag Singh, reached the spot. A dog squad was also deployed to assist in the investigation. The body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Circle Officer Harshita Singh said police were investigating the case from all possible angles. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed at the washing centre and nearby locations to identify the attackers. Ram Autar, an employee who was present at the centre during the shooting, is also being questioned.

Marriage Dispute Suspected

According to preliminary police inputs, a possible motive could be a dispute linked to Singh’s relationship and marriage with a widowed woman reportedly around 45 years old, who was related to him as a grandmother. Singh had married the woman around one-and-a-half years ago after securing bail in a case related to his first wife’s death. However, police have not established any connection between these past events and the murder.

The victim’s family also raised concerns after finding the washing centre’s Wi-Fi switched off, suspecting possible irregularities involving CCTV evidence. However, there was no official confirmation of tampering with the digital video recorder.

Police said the motive and identities of the attackers would become clearer as the investigation progresses.